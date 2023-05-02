Forward Air (FWRD) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Forward Air said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $106.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forward Air. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 8.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWRD is 0.29%, an increase of 27.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 33,784K shares. The put/call ratio of FWRD is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forward Air is 124.61. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.79% from its latest reported closing price of 106.70.

The projected annual revenue for Forward Air is 2,036MM, an increase of 5.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,970K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,375K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 11.29% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,193K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing a decrease of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,192K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,109K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Forward Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forward Air Corporation is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. It provides LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. It is more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner.

