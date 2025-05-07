FORWARD AIR Earnings Results: $FWRD Reports Quarterly Earnings

FORWARD AIR ($FWRD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$1.59 per share, missing estimates of -$0.57 by $1.02. The company also reported revenue of $613,280,000, missing estimates of $637,348,224 by $-24,068,224.
FORWARD AIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of FORWARD AIR stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,300,495 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,940,963
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 428,600 shares (+1224.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,822,350
- UBS GROUP AG added 394,424 shares (+657.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,720,174
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 392,112 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,645,612
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 345,411 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,939,306
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 308,619 shares (+76.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,952,962
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 285,203 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,197,796
