FORWARD AIR Earnings Preview: Recent $FWRD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FORWARD AIR ($FWRD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $680,748,000 and earnings of -$0.05 per share.
FORWARD AIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of FORWARD AIR stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,300,495 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,940,963
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 428,600 shares (+1224.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,822,350
- UBS GROUP AG added 394,424 shares (+657.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,720,174
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 392,112 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,645,612
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 345,411 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,139,504
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 308,619 shares (+76.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,952,962
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 285,203 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,197,796
