Forward Air Corporation's (NASDAQ:FWRD) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Forward Air's (NASDAQ:FWRD) stock is up by 4.4% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Forward Air's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Forward Air is:

14% = US$80m ÷ US$550m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Forward Air's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Forward Air seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Forward Air's moderate 7.5% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Forward Air's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.4% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:FWRD Past Earnings Growth October 15th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for FWRD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Forward Air Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Forward Air's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 25% (or a retention ratio of 75%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Forward Air is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Forward Air's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

