Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.21 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 24th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Forward Air's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.84 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Forward Air has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $74.73. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Forward Air's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Forward Air has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Forward Air paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Forward Air generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FWRD Historic Dividend November 19th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Forward Air earnings per share are up 3.1% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Forward Air has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Forward Air an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Forward Air is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Forward Air is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Forward Air for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Forward Air and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

