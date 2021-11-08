Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock last year which shareholders may not want to overlook

Despite a 5.2% gain in Forward Air Corporation's (NASDAQ:FWRD) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$2.0m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Forward Air Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Scott Niswonger bought US$762k worth of shares at a price of US$76.40 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$106. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.50k shares worth US$808k. But they sold 24.68k shares for US$2.0m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Forward Air than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FWRD Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.2% of Forward Air shares, worth about US$33m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Forward Air Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Forward Air insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Forward Air insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Forward Air.

