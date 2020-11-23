Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FWRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.47, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FWRD was $74.47, representing a -1.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.39 and a 88.1% increase over the 52 week low of $39.59.

FWRD is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). FWRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports FWRD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.91%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FWRD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FWRD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FWRD as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 11.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FWRD at 1.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.