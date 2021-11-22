Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FWRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FWRD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.09, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FWRD was $103.09, representing a -5.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.22 and a 45.34% increase over the 52 week low of $70.93.

FWRD is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). FWRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports FWRD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 117.99%, compared to an industry average of 39.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fwrd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FWRD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FWRD as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 12.04% over the last 100 days. GLRY has the highest percent weighting of FWRD at 3.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.