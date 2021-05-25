Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FWRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FWRD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.06, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FWRD was $95.06, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.93 and a 105.62% increase over the 52 week low of $46.23.

FWRD is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). FWRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports FWRD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 74.07%, compared to an industry average of 35.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FWRD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FWRD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FWRD as a top-10 holding:

Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OSCV with an increase of 18.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FWRD at 1.68%.

