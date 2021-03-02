Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FWRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FWRD was $87.67, representing a -1.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.67 and a 121.44% increase over the 52 week low of $39.59.

FWRD is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). FWRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports FWRD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.6%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FWRD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.