Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FWRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FWRD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.34, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FWRD was $58.34, representing a -19.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.09 and a 47.36% increase over the 52 week low of $39.59.

FWRD is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). FWRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports FWRD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -46.12%, compared to an industry average of -14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FWRD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FWRD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FWRD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 17.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FWRD at 1%.

