Forward Air Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FWRD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.42, changing hands as low as $94.12 per share. Forward Air Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWRD's low point in its 52 week range is $88.20 per share, with $121.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.03.

