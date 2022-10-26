Forward Air Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Forward Air (FWRD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $52.1 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $30.5 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $510.0 million from $419.6 million last year.

Forward Air earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $52.1 Mln. vs. $30.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.93 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q3): $510.0 Mln vs. $419.6 Mln last year.

