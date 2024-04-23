News & Insights

Forward Air Appoints Stewart As CEO

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) announced Shawn Stewart as chief executive officer and Director of the Board, starting April 28, 2024.

Michael Hance, the Interim CEO, will now fulfill the roles of chief legal officer and secretary.

Stewart brings nearly three decades of experience, having previously held various leadership roles and most recently worked as president and managing director, North America at CEVA Logistics.

