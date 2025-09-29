Forvia SE (FURCF) Price Target Increased by 25.62% to 16.35

The average one-year price target for Forvia SE (OTCPK:FURCF) has been revised to $16.35 / share. This is an increase of 25.62% from the prior estimate of $13.01 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.11 to a high of $48.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.16% from the latest reported closing price of $16.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forvia SE. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FURCF is 0.13%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 19,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 3,046K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,179K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FURCF by 50.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,908K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 80.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FURCF by 394.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,444K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FURCF by 13.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,011K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FURCF by 64.82% over the last quarter.

