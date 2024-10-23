Forvia price target lowered to EUR 15 from EUR 18 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Forvia (FURCF) to EUR 15 from EUR 18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- BYD Inks Second European Factory Deal with Forvia
- Forvia price target lowered to EUR 12.80 from EUR 20 at Citi
- Forvia price target lowered to EUR 16 from EUR 20 at Barclays
- Forvia price target lowered to EUR 15 from EUR 18 at Deutsche Bank
- Forvia price target lowered to EUR 11 from EUR 16 at Morgan Stanley
