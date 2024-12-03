Forvia downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded Forvia (FURCF) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of EUR 9, down from EUR 13. The firm says “record uncertainty” in 2025 drives its more cautious view on earnings.

