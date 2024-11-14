News & Insights

Forval Corporation Sees Sales Rise But Profits Dip

November 14, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Forval Corporation (JP:8275) has released an update.

Forval Corporation reported a 10.7% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 33,839 million yen. Despite the rise in sales, profit attributable to owners decreased by 13% year-on-year, totaling 820 million yen. The company’s earnings per share also fell from 36.66 yen to 31.35 yen.

