Forval Corporation Sees Sales Rise But Profits Dip

Forval Corporation reported a 10.7% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 33,839 million yen. Despite the rise in sales, profit attributable to owners decreased by 13% year-on-year, totaling 820 million yen. The company’s earnings per share also fell from 36.66 yen to 31.35 yen.

