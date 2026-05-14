Forum Markets (FRMM) Price Target Increased by 60.00% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Forum Markets (NasdaqCM:FRMM) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.96% from the latest reported closing price of $4.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forum Markets. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 82.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRMM is 0.89%, an increase of 32,027.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 239.95% to 7,524K shares. The put/call ratio of FRMM is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Electric Capital Partners holds 1,376K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company.

Stokes Family Office holds 768K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 583K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 519K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRMM by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 461K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.