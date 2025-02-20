Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Q4 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -$103.5 million

The company's earnings came in at -$103.5 million, or -$8.39 per share. This compares with -$16.8 million, or -$1.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $201.0 million from $185.2 million last year.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$103.5 Mln. vs. -$16.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$8.39 vs. -$1.64 last year. -Revenue: $201.0 Mln vs. $185.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.