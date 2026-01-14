Is Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Forum Energy Technologies (FET) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Forum Energy Technologies is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Forum Energy Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FET's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FET has moved about 10.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 10% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Forum Energy Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is FTC Solar (FTCI). The stock is up 10.2% year-to-date.

In FTC Solar's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 62.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Forum Energy Technologies belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.6% so far this year, so FET is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, FTC Solar belongs to the Solar industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +34% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Forum Energy Technologies and FTC Solar. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

