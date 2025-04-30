FORUM ENERGY TECH Earnings Preview: Recent $FET Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FORUM ENERGY TECH ($FET) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $198,414,500 and earnings of $0.27 per share.

FORUM ENERGY TECH Insider Trading Activity

FORUM ENERGY TECH insiders have traded $FET stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL LUX (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,607 shares for an estimated $227,069 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LOUIS RASPINO sold 4,950 shares for an estimated $76,279

C CHRISTOPHER GAUT sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $30,620

FORUM ENERGY TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of FORUM ENERGY TECH stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

