Forum Energy Tech Appoints Michael McShane As Non-Ex. Chairman, Stock Up

May 12, 2025 — 10:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET), an oilfield products company, on Monday announced appointment of Michael McShane to serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

McShane will take over from Christopher Gaut as Board Chair after he has announced retirement after over 20 years of service.

McShane has been a Board director since 2010 and Lead Independent Director since 2018.

Forum Energy Tech is currently trading 5.84% higher at $15.51 on New York Stock Exchange.

