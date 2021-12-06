Forum Energy Promotes Neal Lux To Succeed Christopher Gaut As President And CEO - Quick Facts

Markets
Forum Energy Promotes Neal Lux To Succeed Christopher Gaut As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) announced Monday that as part of the company's executive management succession planning process, its Board of Directors appointed Neal Lux as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 18, 2022.

Lux currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Christopher Gaut, the current Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman at that time. The Board has also appointed Lux as a Class II director, effective February 18, 2022.

Neal has held various operations roles of increasing responsibility with the Company and its subsidiaries, including Executive Vice President - Operations; Senior Vice President - Completions; Managing Director - Global Tubing; and President - Global Tubing.

