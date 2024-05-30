Forum Energy Metals Strikes Major Deal with Global Uranium

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSE:FMC) has released an update.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. has inked an option agreement that could allow Global Uranium Corp. to acquire a majority stake in Forum’s share of the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture. Global Uranium has the option to earn up to 75% of Forum’s 43.32% interest in the venture, with commitments to make payments and share issuances totaling over $4 million, and finance exploration costs up to $9 million by 2027. Throughout the initial option period, Forum will continue to operate the joint venture.

For further insights into TSE:FMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.