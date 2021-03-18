Forum Energy, Deepsea Technologies Team Up for Tech Support

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. FET formed an alliance with Deepsea Technologies Equipamentos Industriais Ltda to represent its Brazil-based operations based on the company’s long-term growth plans in South America.

Deepsea Technologies is a reputed business, which offers Forum Energy a strong channel to enhance its current organizational structure throughout the academic, survey and energy markets. Notably, Deepsea Technologies specializes in providing engineered products and services to the energy industry across the world. It mainly focuses on providing solutions for subsea and topside production systems as well as subsea intervention systems.

The association would enable Deepsea Technologies to provide business development and engineering support in Brazil for the benefit of Forum Energy. Further, it will offer full servicing, repair, calibration, upgrades and modifications for the remotely operated underwater vehicles of Forum Energy and related tooling. Moreover, it will be responsible for repairing and calibrating the torque machines.

On its part, Forum Energy hopes to see increasing demand for its products in Brazil and will continue to grow its in-country presence. Notably, the agreement assures that the company’s Brazil-based customers enjoy the same streamlined and constant support they are accustomed to anywhere in the world.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Forum Energy is a global oilfield products company, which serves the drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 99.1% compared with the industry’s 63% growth.

