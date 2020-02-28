Forty Seven (FTSV) Soars On Reports Of Takeover Interest

(RTTNews) - Shares of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) are up more than 22 percent in pre-market trading on Friday, following reports that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is interested in acquiring the clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company.

Forty Seven's lead investigational asset is Magrolimab (formerly Hu5F9 G4), a humanised monoclonal antibody targeting CD 47, a transmembrane protein overexpressed in many types of cancer.

FTSV closed Thursday's trading at $48.79, up 1.01%. In pre-market trading on Friday, the stock is up 21.44% at $59.25.

