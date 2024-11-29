News & Insights

Forty Pillars Completes Exploration at Silver Dollar

November 29, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Forty Pillars Mining Corp (TSE:PLLR) has released an update.

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. has completed a successful exploration program on their Silver Dollar Project in British Columbia, revealing high-grade mineralization and potential for new discoveries. The project, which includes historical mines, promises significant yields of silver, gold, and base metals.

