Forty Pillars Completes Exploration at Silver Dollar

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. has completed a successful exploration program on their Silver Dollar Project in British Columbia, revealing high-grade mineralization and potential for new discoveries. The project, which includes historical mines, promises significant yields of silver, gold, and base metals.

