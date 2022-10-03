Forty-one million in Arab world exposed to food insecurity - IMF's Georgieva

RIYADH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Monday that 48 countries are exposed to the global food crisis, and half of them are vulnerable.

Georgieva, speaking at a conference in Riyadh, also said that 41 million people across the Arab world are exposed to food insecurity. She said that the IMF will add its voice to fight food trade restrictions in order to ease the situation.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Rachna Uppal; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

