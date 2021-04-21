FORTY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (Symbol: FORTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.26, changing hands as low as $85.76 per share. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FORTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FORTY's low point in its 52 week range is $63.8892 per share, with $99.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.