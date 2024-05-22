News & Insights

Fortune Minerals Strikes C$10M Funding Deal

May 22, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) has released an update.

Fortune Minerals has secured a convertible securities funding deal worth up to C$10 million with Lind Partners, with an initial C$1.25 million drawdown earmarked for a downpayment on an Alberta refinery site. The funding is part of Fortune’s plans to develop a hydrometallurgical refinery to process metals from its NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project. The agreement includes various conversion rights for Lind and a conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

