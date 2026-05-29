Fortune Brands Stock Is Down 24%. Here's Why It Seems One Investor Bought $113 Million

Key Points

Atlas FRM added 2,175,000 FBIN shares last quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $84.76 million as a result.

The change represents a 7.41% shift in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 14, 2026, Atlas FRM disclosed a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN), acquiring 2,175,000 shares in an estimated $113.12 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Atlas FRM initiated a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, purchasing 2,175,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $113.12 million, calculated using the average closing price from January through March 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake was $84.76 million, which incorporates both the share acquisition and price movement during the period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:PKG: $325.23 million (21.3% of AUM) NYSE:IP: $270.96 million (17.7% of AUM) NYSE:SLVM: $266.64 million (17.5% of AUM) NYSE:SUZ: $191.39 million (12.5% of AUM) NYSE:FBIN: $84.76 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, FBIN shares were priced at $38.94, down about 24% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 28% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.44 billion Net Income (TTM) $271.70 million Dividend Yield 3% Price (as of Friday) $38.94

Company snapshot

Fortune Brands Innovations offers water management, outdoor living, and security products under brands such as Moen, House of Rohl, Therma-Tru, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

The firm generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and sale of branded products for residential and commercial applications, emphasizing innovation and sustainability.

It serves homeowners, builders, remodelers, and commercial customers in the construction and home improvement markets.

Fortune Brands Innovations is a leading provider of branded products for water management, outdoor living, and security solutions, operating at scale with over $4 billion in annual revenue. The company leverages a portfolio of well-known brands to capture demand across residential and commercial end markets. Its focus on innovation, material conversion, and sustainability supports a competitive advantage in the construction and home improvement industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Atlas FRM appears to be stepping in while sentiment is weak, betting that near-term challenges won't permanently impair the value of brands like Moen, Therma-Tru, Master Lock, and Fiberon.



To that point, Fortune Brands is coming off a mixed quarter. First-quarter sales slipped 2% to $1.01 billion, while adjusted earnings per share fell 20% to $0.53 as softer demand, inflationary pressures, and execution challenges weighed on results. Still, the company's largest Water Innovations segment remained relatively resilient, generating $564 million in revenue and nearly 19% operating margins.



Management was candid about the backdrop. Interim CEO David Barry acknowledged "inconsistent execution" and a more challenging backdrop but said the company is focused on improving operations, driving efficiencies, and reallocating capital toward its highest-return opportunities. The company also repurchased $43.5 million of stock during the quarter and ended March with more than $900 million of liquidity.



For long-term investors, this looks like a classic bet on a cyclical recovery story. Housing-related demand remains under pressure, which helps explain why the stock has struggled. But if interest rates stabilize and renovation activity improves, Fortune Brands' portfolio of category-leading brands could be positioned to benefit.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends International Paper. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.