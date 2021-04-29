Fortune Brands Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company climbed to $177.8 million or $1.26 per share from $109.1 million or $0.77 per share in the prior year.

Earnings per share before charges / gains were $1.36, compared to $0.81 in the prior-year quarter, an increase of 68 percent.

Operating income was $248.4 million, compared to $155.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly sales were $1.77 billion, an increase of 26 percent over the prior year.

The company now anticipates delivering full-year sales growth in the range of 20 percent to 22 percent, or 13 percent to 15 percent excluding the LARSON acquisition. It reflects the company's revised assumptions of a global home products market now expanding by 9 percent to 11 percent, including growth in the U.S. home products market of approximately 10 percent to 12 percent.

The company now expects earnings per share before charges / gains for the full year to be in the range of $5.45 to $5.65, which would be an increase at the midpoint of 32 percent versus a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.05 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.