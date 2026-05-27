Is Fortune Brands Innovations Stock a Buy After Activist Investor Edward Garden Purchased Shares Worth Over $2 Million?

Key Points

Company Director and activist investor Edward Garden purchased 57,400 shares for a total consideration of approximately $2 million on May 20, 2026.

The transaction represented 1.61% of his total holdings, with post-transaction indirect ownership at 3,624,932 shares.

All shares are held indirectly, with no direct ownership noted in the filing.

10 stocks we like better than Fortune Brands Innovations ›

Activist investor Edward P. Garden, now a member of the Board of Directors for Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN), reported the acquisition of 57,400 shares of Common Stock at a weighted average price of $34.89 per share on May 20, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 57,400 Transaction value ~$2 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 3,624,932

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($34.89).

Key questions

How does this purchase relate to Edward P. Garden's overall ownership structure?

Garden's entire Common Stock position is now held indirectly through GI SPV II L.P. and Green 73 LLC, maintaining exposure without any directly held shares noted in the filing.

Garden's entire Common Stock position is now held indirectly through GI SPV II L.P. and Green 73 LLC, maintaining exposure without any directly held shares noted in the filing. What is the proportional impact of this transaction on Garden's holdings?

The 57,400 shares acquired represent 1.6% of his holdings as of the filing date.

The 57,400 shares acquired represent 1.6% of his holdings as of the filing date. Is there any indication of a change in transaction cadence or size?

There is insufficient historical data on prior purchases or sales to establish a trend, but the timing and size reflect a portfolio adjustment rather than a shift in strategy.

There is insufficient historical data on prior purchases or sales to establish a trend, but the timing and size reflect a portfolio adjustment rather than a shift in strategy. How does the transaction price compare to recent market levels?

The purchase was executed at a weighted average price of $34.89 per share, which is approximately 7.3% below the market price of $38.40 as of May 26, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.44 billion Net income (TTM) $271.60 million Dividend yield 2.76% 1-year price change -33.80%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 20th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Fortune Brands Innovations provides water management, connected products, outdoor living solutions, security, and safety products under brands such as Moen, House of Rohl, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

It generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded consumer and professional products for residential and commercial construction markets.

The company serves homeowners, building professionals, and commercial clients seeking innovative solutions in water, security, and outdoor living.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. is a leading provider of branded products in water management, security, and outdoor living, leveraging a diversified portfolio to address evolving consumer and professional needs.

The company operates at scale, with over 11,000 employees and a global reach, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and premium brand positioning. Its competitive edge is driven by strong brand recognition, a commitment to product quality, and a strategic emphasis on connected and sustainable solutions for the construction industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Edward Garden’s May 20 purchase of Fortune Brands Innovations stock is a noteworthy event for investors. It demonstrates the activist investor has a bullish outlook towards the company, so much so that he arranged to join the Board of Directors in March.

Garden has been pushing for changes in the company. The person who was supposed to take over the CEO role in May stepped down around the time Garden joined the Board.

Fortune Brands Innovations has been struggling. Its 2025 revenue of $4.5 billion represented a 3% year-over-year decline. Sagging sales extended into the first quarter with a 2% year-over-year drop to $1 billion, followed by the company reducing 2026 full-year guidance.

The poor performance and turmoil in the CEO spot contributed to Fortune Brands Innovations stock reaching a 52-week low of $32.34 on May 19, which may have been a factor in Garden’s decision to buy shares the next day.

Certainly, with the stock’s decline, now is a good time to purchase the stock, if you believe the company can reverse its poor performance over time with the right leadership in place.

Should you buy stock in Fortune Brands Innovations right now?

Before you buy stock in Fortune Brands Innovations, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fortune Brands Innovations wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 27, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.