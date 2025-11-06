Fortune Brands Innovations Reports Lower Sales And Profit In Q3

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Thursday reported net sales of $1,149.2 million for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025, a slight decline from $1,155.3 million a year earlier.

Due in part to a $50.1 million asset impairment charge, operating income dropped drastically to $125.9 million from $205.1 million the previous year.

After reaching $136.6 million the year before, net income for the third quarter fell to $70.8 million. EPS dropped to $0.59 from $1.09 in the previous year. Net income for the year decreased from $366.8 million to $222.4 million.

FBIN closed Thursday's trading at $49.37 down $1.31 or 2.58 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

