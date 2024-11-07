Fortune Brands Innovations price target lowered to $97 from $98 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) to $97 from $98 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the earnings report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FBIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.