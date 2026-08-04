Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $1 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +66.67%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors would post earnings of $0.53 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.53, delivering no surprise.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates just once.

Fortune Brands Innovations, which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, posted revenues of $1.15 billion for the quarter ended June 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.75%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.2 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Fortune Brands Innovations shares have added about 4.3% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 11%.

What's Next for Fortune Brands Innovations?

While Fortune Brands Innovations has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Fortune Brands Innovations was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and the current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.94 on $1.12 billion in revenues for the coming quarter and $3.14 on $4.39 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating is currently in the top 13% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Another stock from the same industry, Tecogen Inc. (TGEN), has yet to report results for the quarter ended June 2026. The results are expected to be released on August 12.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -50%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Tecogen Inc.'s revenues are expected to be $5.92 million, down 18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Should You Invest in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN)?

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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