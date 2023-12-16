Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Price Target Increased by 6.72% to 73.95

The average one-year price target for Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) has been revised to 73.95 / share. This is an increase of 6.72% from the prior estimate of 69.30 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 91.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.86% from the latest reported closing price of 79.40 / share.

Fortune Brands Innovations Declares $0.23 Dividend

On September 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 24, 2023 received the payment on December 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $79.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortune Brands Innovations. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIN is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 137,938K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIN is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,393K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,378K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,778K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,577K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares, representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 151.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,966K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,844K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Fortune Brands Innovations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, LARSON storm, screen and security doors, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Outdoors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company.

