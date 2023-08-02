Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Price Target Increased by 12.46% to 80.99

The average one-year price target for Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) has been revised to 80.99 / share. This is an increase of 12.46% from the prior estimate of 72.01 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.96% from the latest reported closing price of 71.07 / share.

Fortune Brands Innovations Declares $0.23 Dividend

On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $71.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortune Brands Innovations. This is a decrease of 202 owner(s) or 15.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIN is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 132,255K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,569K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,646K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,278K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,478K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 3.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,967K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,880K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 2.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,956K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Fortune Brands Innovations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, LARSON storm, screen and security doors, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Outdoors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company.

