FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Earnings Results: $FBIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS ($FBIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.98 per share, missing estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,104,100,000, missing estimates of $1,168,405,440 by $-64,305,440.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FBIN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Insider Trading Activity

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN F HACKETT sold 2,197 shares for an estimated $174,413

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.