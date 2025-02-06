News & Insights

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Earnings Results: $FBIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 06, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS ($FBIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.98 per share, missing estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,104,100,000, missing estimates of $1,168,405,440 by $-64,305,440.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Insider Trading Activity

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Insider Trading Activity

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 3,024,950 shares (+104.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $270,823,773
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 2,232,609 shares (+35.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $199,885,483
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,214,764 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $108,757,820
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 995,398 shares (+697.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,117,982
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 871,652 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $78,039,003
  • ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 794,822 shares (+253.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,160,413
  • EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 600,486 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,761,511

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

