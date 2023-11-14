Fortune Brands Innovations Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FBIN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.95, changing hands as high as $65.31 per share. Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBIN's low point in its 52 week range is $48.7408 per share, with $77.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.17.

