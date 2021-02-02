Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $163.6 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $104.1 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.3 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $1.66 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $176.3 Mln. vs. $140.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

