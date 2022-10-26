Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $204.2 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $202.1 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232.5 million or $1.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.05 billion from $1.99 billion last year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $204.2 Mln. vs. $202.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $2.05 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.

