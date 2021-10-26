Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $202.1 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $164.6 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $207.9 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $1.99 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $207.9 Mln. vs. $167.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.63 to $5.73

