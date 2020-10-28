Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $164.6 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $105.6 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167.5 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $1.65 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $167.5 Mln. vs. $133.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q3): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.03 to $4.11

