Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $115.8 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $137.5 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.9 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $1.38 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $129.9 Mln. vs. $145.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.