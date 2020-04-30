Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $109.1 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $84.7 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.3 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.40 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $114.3 Mln. vs. $88.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

