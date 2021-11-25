Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) insiders sold US$4.5m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & CFO, Patrick Hallinan, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$108 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$106. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Fortune Brands Home & Security insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FBHS Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Fortune Brands Home & Security insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fortune Brands Home & Security Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Fortune Brands Home & Security that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

