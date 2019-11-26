Dividends
FBHS

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.77, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBHS was $63.77, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.82 and a 80.81% increase over the 52 week low of $35.27.

FBHS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). FBHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports FBHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.07%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FBHS as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 6.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBHS at 1.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FBHS


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular