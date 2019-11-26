Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.77, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBHS was $63.77, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.82 and a 80.81% increase over the 52 week low of $35.27.

FBHS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). FBHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports FBHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.07%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBHS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 6.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBHS at 1.61%.

