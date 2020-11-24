Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.11, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBHS was $86.11, representing a -7% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.59 and a 154.01% increase over the 52 week low of $33.90.

FBHS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). FBHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.51. Zacks Investment Research reports FBHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.77%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

